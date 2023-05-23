RRR Team Shares UNSEEN BTS Photo Of Ray Stevenson From Film Sets: He Was 56 When...

RRR team recently took to their social media handles to share a behind-the-scenes picture of Ray Stevenson following his death on Monday (May 22). In the picture, Ray Stevenson was seen performing a high-voltage action sequence on the sets of the blockbuster movie. Dressed in the uniform of Governor Scott Buxton, the actor was praised by the RRR team for performing such a stunt at the age of 56 at the time.

The picture shared by the RRR team was from the scene where Governor Scott engaged in a brutal fight with Alluri Sitaram Raju (Ram Charan) amid the forested area. The picture showed Ray Stevenson being lifted in the air with the help of a harness. Sharing the picture, they tweeted, "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon." Soon after, several fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. "That's dedication to the role right there. Rest in peace sir," wrote a fan. Another fan commented, "His performance was excellent. RRR's and his fans in Japan are very sad." Check the tweet:

— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 23, 2023

SS Rajamouli offers condolences to Ray Stevenson

SS Rajamouli was taken aback by the news of Ray Stevenson's death. He tweeted, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace." Check the tweet below:

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

About Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson began his career as an actor in the early 1990s. He appeared in a few TV series in European-language. Apart from RRR, he was well-known for his role in the MCU film Thor. He also worked in films including The Other Guys, The Book of Eli, King Arthur, and more.