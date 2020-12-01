'RRR' Team Wraps A 50-day Long Shooting Schedule During The Cold Winter Nights

The makers of RRR recently released a new update through their official Twitter handle. They posted a time-lapse video from the sets and announced that they had wrapped up a 50-day long schedule in the cold winter nights. They also reassured that they had finished a major action sequence in the last fifty days with lead actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan. In the comments section for the post, several people have spoken about how excited they are for the film and have also complimented the team for their dedicated work.

Major RRR schedule wrapped up

RRR is a much-anticipated film from the south which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people. The official RRR team recently took to social media to announce that they had finished a major action sequence of the film. They posted a time-lapse video that showcases the cast and crew at work throughout the night. The team seems busy with the dismantling work as they are done with the shooting schedule which was planned for the area.

In the caption for the post, the RRR team has spoken about how they worked together to finish a shot and efficiently planned schedule. They started off by speaking about the cold winter nights which was a necessary part of their shooting plan. They further added that they have finished working on a major action sequence in the last fifty days by solely executing during the night hours. The RRR Twitter handle also mentioned that they are now moving to a new shooting schedule which includes a few exotic locations across the globe. Have a look at the tweet on RRR’s Twitter handle here.

Goodbye winter nights!!!🥶

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...🔥🌊



Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how dedicated the team was. They have also enquired about the next shooting schedule. Have a look at a few tweets by the elated fans here.

Okka action sequence ki 50 days shoot aah? Vaammo. pic.twitter.com/RibLWqK8Fz — Aryan (@acdccte2000) November 30, 2020

Action sequences kei 50daya ha pic.twitter.com/eaxvZTsgbc — HARSHA (@HARSHA91770162) November 30, 2020

Read 'RRR' Team Undertakes Green India Challenge After Being Nominated By Ram Charan

Also read 'Eega' Movie Cast: See The Stars Of The Telugu Fantasy Action Directed By SS Rajamouli

RRR is an action-drama film which is all set to release in the year 2021. The plot of the film revolves around two famous revolutionaries, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. This big-budget venture is being directed by SS Rajamouli and also stars Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in a key role.

Read SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Extend Diwali Wishes In Special RRR Style; Pics Inside

Also read Telangana BJP Opposes 'RRR'; Says Rajamouli's Movie 'hurts Feelings Of Tribal People'

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Ajay Devgn Films)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.