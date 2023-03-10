RRR Team's Rendezvous With Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, JJ Abrams

Quick links:
RRR actor Ram Charan, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams.
SS Rajamouli shared a picture with Titanic director James Cameron. The RRR director also shared that James Cameron liked the movie a lot and rewatched it with his wife.
SS Rajamouli was clicked with JJ Abrams. RRR team added another feather to their cap as the Star Wars director shared that he is a huge fan of the movie.
SS Rajamouli had a fan boy moment when he got a chance to met Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. He took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned the post "I just met God!!"