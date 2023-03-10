Last Updated:

RRR Team's Rendezvous With Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, JJ Abrams

RRR director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan, lyricist Chandrabose and music composer MM Keeravaani pose with Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and JJ Abrams.

Written By
Shreya Pandey
Ram Charan with JJ Abrams
1/6
image_@alwaysramcharan/instagram

RRR actor Ram Charan, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams. 

SS Rajamouli with James Cameron
2/6
image_@ssrajamouli/instagram

SS Rajamouli shared a picture with Titanic  director James Cameron. The RRR director also shared that James Cameron liked the movie a lot and rewatched it with his wife. 

SS Rajamouli with JJ Abrams
3/6
image_@rrrmovie/instagram

SS Rajamouli was clicked with JJ Abrams. RRR team added another feather to their cap as the Star Wars director shared that he is a huge fan of the movie. 

SS Rajamouli with Steven Spielberg
4/6
image_@ssrajamouli/instagram

SS Rajamouli had a fan boy moment when he got a chance to met Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. He took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned the post "I just met God!!"

Chandrabose & MM Keeravaani with Steven Spielberg
5/6
image_@boselyricist/twitter

Naatu Naatu lyricist and music composer MM Keeravaani pose with director Steven Spielberg. 

SS Rajamouli
6/6
Image: SS Rajamouli/Instagram

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and director SS Rajamouli met Hollywood director Steven Spielberg at a party.

