'RRR': Telangana High Court Quashes Petition Against Release Of SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus

With just a week left for the release of SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR, the film seemed to have drawn criticism from the people. A public interest litigation case against the film was dismissed by a two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali on March 15.

The petition was filed by Alluri Sowmya and later it was dismissed by the panel who remarked that nothing could harm the image of great personalities Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komuram Bheem. “Poison could kill Socrates but not his ideas or literature”, the panel commented.

Petition against the release of RRR dismissed

In her PIL, the petitioner complained about the portrayal of Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komuram Bheem, which according to her was contrary to their lifestyle. The petitioner alleged that Alluri Seetharamaraju was portrayed as police. The panel pointed out that the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has to be challenged before approaching this court.

The petitioner later had to face a great fine of Rs 10 lakhs which was imposed by Bombay High court for not challenging the certificate before approaching the High Court in the case pertaining to the movie The Kashmir Files, the panel observed.

The movie unit said, Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komuram Bheem were portrayed as patriots and that it clearly stated this movie was a work of fiction. A work of fiction permitted cinematic liberty the panel observed dismissing the case. Apart from Soumya, the film also received criticism from others who claimed that it distorted historical facts. Veerabhadra Rao, the National President of Alluri Sita Rama Raju Youth Association, also objected to the film. He said that the filmmakers tried to play with the facts for their own commercial profits. Meanwhile, the upcoming film which is slated to release on March 25, stars an ensemble star cast including Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

