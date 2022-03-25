'RRR': Throwback To When SS Rajamouli Shared The Frame With Ram Charan, Jr NTR 5 Years Ago

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles hit the big screens on March 25 and millions of fans headed to theatres to watch the much-awaited movie. The film also saw Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles and the film has been hailed by many for its action sequences and the actors' performances. Amid the ongoing discussion that film has started, an old picture from 2017 of the power-packed trio, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan resurfaced.

RRR movie trio SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in throwback picture

The recently released film saw Jr NTR play the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan stepped into the shoes of Alluri Sitarama Raju. The picture from five years ago that surfaced online saw the duo on either side of their director, SS Rajamouli as they sat comfortably on a sofa. They could be seen lounging together and smiling from ear to ear for the camera.

Have a look at the picture here

RRR promotions

The fan-favourite trio seems to share a close bond and recently promoted the film together as they travelled to several cities. They visited some of the landmark locations in India including the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shared glimpses from their visit on social media. They were seen in simple traditional wear, as they donned kurtas with the name of the film embroidered on them. The trio also visited the Statue Of Unity in Gujarat and clicked a picture as they did their iconic RRR pose for the camera. The team received heaps of love and support from fans across the country as they wished them lunch ahead of the film's release.

More about RRR

The release of the much-awaited film was postponed on several occasions and fans were over the moon when it finally hit the big screens on Friday. The film marked Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture as she was seen taking on the role of Sita in the film. The film also featured Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and others in pivotal roles alongside the ensemble cast.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie