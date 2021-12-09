'RRR' Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Unveil SS Rajamouli Film's Glimpse In Mumbai

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt arrived for the event in a stunning red saree. She plays the character of Sita in the period action drama, reportedly in the role of the wife of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan.
The stars were first seated amongst the audience before coming up on stage for the trailer launch. The actors were seen greeting their fans before the start of the launch event.
Not much details of Ajay Devgn's role in 'RRR' is known. All that is known is that he is playing a cameo, and was seen firing rifles in the trailer.
Tollywood star Jr NTR is one of the leads of the film in the role of Komaram Bheem, an activist fighting for the independence of the country against the British in the 1920s.
SS Rajamouli is back again after the grand success of 'Baahubali.' The veteran filmmaker has again incorporated high-octane action sequences and drama in the new venture.
One of the highlights of the trailer launch was Ajay Devgn making Jr NTR perform his (Devgn) popular 'Aata Majhi Satakli' dialogue from 'Singham.'
The members of the 'RRR' team took on questions from the media at the event. Also present were producer DVV Danayya and Jayantilal Gada of Pen banner, which is one of the distributors of the venture.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.