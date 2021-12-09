Last Updated:

'RRR' Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Unveil SS Rajamouli Film's Glimpse In Mumbai

'RRR' trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt unveiled SS Rajamouli film's glimpse in Mumbai in a star-studded event as the magnum opus' trailer was launched.

'RRR' trailer launch - Alia Bhatt
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt arrived for the event in a stunning red saree. She plays the character of Sita in the period action drama, reportedly in the role of the wife of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan.

'RRR' trailer launch
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The stars were first seated amongst the audience before coming up on stage for the trailer launch. The actors were seen greeting their fans before the start of the launch event.

'RRR' trailer launch
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Not much details of Ajay Devgn's role in 'RRR' is known. All that is known is that he is playing a cameo, and was seen firing rifles in the trailer.

'RRR' trailer launch - Jr NTR
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tollywood star Jr NTR is one of the leads of the film in the role of Komaram Bheem, an activist fighting for the independence of the country against the British in the 1920s.

'RRR' trailer launch - SS Rajamouli
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

SS Rajamouli is back again after the grand success of 'Baahubali.' The veteran filmmaker has again incorporated high-octane action sequences and drama in the new venture.

'RRR' trailer launch - Ajay Devgn Jr NTR
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

One of the highlights of the trailer launch was Ajay Devgn making Jr NTR perform his (Devgn) popular 'Aata Majhi Satakli' dialogue from 'Singham.'

'RRR' trailer launch - 'RRR' team
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The members of the 'RRR' team took on questions from the media at the event. Also present were producer DVV Danayya and Jayantilal Gada of Pen banner, which is one of the distributors of the venture.

'RRR' trailer launch - Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will work in two films back-to-back as their film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled to be released on February 18.

