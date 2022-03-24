'RRR': Varun Tej, Nani & Other Celebs Send Wishes To SS Rajamouli & Team Ahead Of Release

As RRR inches closer to its release date, the whole nation is beaming with excitement to see Ram Charan and Jr NTR's tale of courage and valour on the big screen, with director SS Rajamouli's exceptional storytelling skills. Not only fans, but notable celebrities like Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and others are awaiting the film's release, and have sent their best wishes to the entire team. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and others in pivotal roles, the film will hit theatres on March 25, 2022.

Varun Tej, Nani & other celebs send wishes to RRR team

The Shyam Singha Roy quipped that he can't wait for the film's release and wrote, "Every festival comes every year. The best one comes once in few years. An @ssrajamouli film India will celebrate and we will proudly witness Can’t wait team #RRR." On the other hand, Ghani star Varun Tej called Rajamouli a 'master craftsman', further sending his wishes to Charan and NTR. "Finally it’s aRRRiving Tom. Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long. So freaking excited!", he wrote.

Finally it’s aRRRiving Tom.

Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long.

So freaking excited!

My best wishes to @AlwaysRamCharan anna, @tarak9999 bro and to the

master craftsman @ssrajamouli sir!!!#RRR 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/SSRR16JsuS — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 24, 2022

Every festival comes every year.

The best one comes once in few years.

An @ssrajamouli film ♥️

India will celebrate and we will proudly witness

Can’t wait team #RRR@AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 🔥 — Nani (@NameisNani) March 23, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati also wished the entire team of the period drama 'phenomenal success on the grand theatrical release'. Ravi Teja also took to his official Twitter handle and mentioned, "Wishing Raj and his brilliant team of #RRR all the best for its release tomorrow!! It's going to be massive indeed!." Film writer and director Anil Ravipudi, who will be helming Varun Tej's upcoming film F3, mentioned, "Team #F3Movie wishes the Master Craftsman @ssrajamouli garu, @tarak9999 garu, @AlwaysRamCharan garu & the entire team of #RRRMovie a Grand Success."

Sai Dharam Tej congratulated the entire team for the 'humungous success' and added, "kudos for your dedication,hard work and perseverance..movie lovers and fans let’s just enjoy the film tomorrow!".

Meanwhile, the film provides a fictionalised account of the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem. The Telugu-language period action drama has been bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, while Rajamouli has co-written it with K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

