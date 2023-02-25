RRR Wins Best Stunts Award At HCA; Edward Sonnenblick Says 'My Best Screen Death Ever'

RRR created history once again after it bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Saturday. The SS Rajamouli directorial won under the categories: Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Stunts and Best Song. The acceptance speech of filmmaker SS Rajamouli is going viral on social media. The official Instagram page of RRR Movie shared a clip of the filmmaker's speech, which caught the attention of actor Edward Sonnenblick who played one of the antagonists in the film.

SS Rajamouli delivered a speech upon accepting an HCA Award for Best Stunts for RRR. Edward, who was quick to react to the post wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team! I knew it back while we were shooting that the action was going to look epic! Perhaps my best screen death ever (out of countless!)."

Edward's comment was accompanied by the hashtag 'I am paled by Jr NTR'.

Check out the reaction below:

The award ceremony was attended by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan, and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani among others. The team also posed together after their big win.

Check out their picture below:

Ram Charan was also the first Indian actor to present HCA award.

More about RRR

RRR has had a great beginning with many big wins this year. The film bagged two awards at Critics Choice Awards and also a Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu. The film's track Naatu Naatu is also nominated for the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will have a re-release in the US in over 200 theaters on March 3, ahead of The Academy Awards on March 13.

The film reportedly has earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. It had a grand release in Japan in 2022.