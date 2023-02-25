RRR Wins Big At Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Rajamouli Says 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'

SS Rajamouli's RRR wins big at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film bagged four awards under the categories Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was present at the event along with the film's star Ram Charan.

Upon receiving an award for Best Action Film and Best Stunts for RRR, SS Rajamouli walked up to the stage and gave a moving speech which is now going viral on social media.

Listen into SS Rajamouli's speech below:

Ram Charan becomes the first Indian actor to present HCA

Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of his film RRR in the west, added another feather to his cap as he became the first ever Indian actor to present the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The actor joined Hollywood stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and McKenna Grace.

More about RRR

RRR has had a great beginning with many big wins this year. The film bagged two awards at Critics Choice Awards and also a Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu. The film's track Naatu Naatu is also nominated for the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will have a re-release in the US in over 200 theaters on March 3, ahead of The Academy Awards on March 13.

The film reportedly has earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. It had a grand release in Japan in 2022.