'RRR' Writer K V Vijayendra Prasad Says He 'got Tears' While Watching The Stunt Sequences

SS Rajamouli's RRR is expected to release in October 2021 promising action-packed sequences with intricate stunts. Recently, the movie's writer K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written the screenplays for many award-winning movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali, revealed his experience of watching the movie's production. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the writer said that he was impressed by watching the director's ability to make emotion and action blend well.

He said that while he didn't want to promote his own movie, he was sure that the upcoming film would exceed the audience's expectations. He mentioned that watching the stunt sequences for the first time brought tears to his eyes as the scenes would be full of pain and drama. He added that he was sure that the movie would easily connect to the viewers and would be left awestruck.

The cast of RRR

RRR is helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli of Magadheera and Baahubali fame. The star cast includes NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and many others. The movie, which is currently in the filming stage, is a fictitious story that will follow Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju and their attempts to fight for their country. The movie is set in the 1920s and shows NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Alia Bhatt marks her debut in Telugu cinema through RRR.

According to a report by Cinema Express, the filmmaker had revealed his desire to make a movie where he imagined Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju living in Delhi together before beginning their fight for the country. While the revolutionaries never met each other in real life, SS Rajamouli wanted to explore the possibility of seeing the two characters coming together and being friends. He also revealed that he was heavily inspired by 2004's The Motorcycle Diaries. He said that the idea for RRR struck him when he saw the character Che's transformation into the revolutionary Guevara.

RRR or Rise Roar Revolt will be released in Telugu on October 13, 2021. The movie was initially scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Image: RRR's Instagram

