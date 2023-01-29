RRR's Jr NTR Visits Cousin Taraka Ratna After Cardiac Arrest; NBK Shares Health Update

Actor Jr NTR and his cousin Kalyan Ram on Sunday visited their cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna at the hospital where he is admitted. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27 and was immediately rushed to a hospital. According to recent media reports, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is in a coma, but stable.

In a video on Twitter, the RRR actor can be seen with his cousin Kalyan Ram inside the Narayana Hrudayalam hospital. Both of them were heavily accompanied by security staff as they paved the way. Some other family members were also spotted with them.

Check out the video below:

Nandamuri Balakrishna shares nephew Taraka's health update

MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also came forward with reports on nephew Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s condition, as per AP7AM. The Telugu Desam Party MLA said while speaking to the media that Taraka Ratna’s condition is still subject to close monitoring from the doctors.

Balakrishna added that the condition of the actor’s organs is said to be good. However, Taraka Ratna is still on a ventilator, he added, showing a response to stimulus and eye movement when invoked.

The MLA further talked about the importance of Taraka Ratna as a cherished figure to all. He added that many of his supporters have been praying for his quick recovery, as he was in consistent interaction with his fans as well as activists of the party.

More on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is related to the RRR actor Jr NTR and Pataas and Bimbisara star Kalyan Ram. Legacy star CM Nandamuri Taraka Ram Rao is the grandfather to the star.

Taraka Ratna made his debut in the world of acting with Okato Number Kurradu, a 2003 romance directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. While playing the lead in several subsequent films, he turned to antagonistic roles with 2009’s Amaravathi and 2016’s Raja Cheyyi Vesthe 2.

The star also entered the world of digital content by playing the lead in the web series 9 Hours, which came out last year.