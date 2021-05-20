RRR's Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem To Alia Bhatt's Sita, Know The Characters Of Rajamouli's Epic

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is the most-awaited pan-India project. The film is an epic patriotic tale of the imaginary friendship between two real freedom warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. The movie features actors like Ram Charan, Jr Ntr and Alia Bhatt. Let's meet the characters that the actors will be playing in RRR.

A look at RRR's characters

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem

South superstar Jr NTR will be playing the lead role of Komaram Bheem in the drama. The look of Komaram Bheem was dropped by the makers of RRR on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday on May 20. Komaram Bheem was an Indian freedom fighter and a tribal leader who fought against the Asaf Jahi dynasty for the liberation of Hyderabad. The makers have described his character as "a rebel with a cause."

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Telugu maverick actor Ram Charan will be portraying the role of Indian revolutionary - Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie. Alluri Sitarama Raju led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922. He was known as Manyam Veerudu which translates to Hero of the Jungle by the locals. Describing Alluri as a ferocious character the makers while introducing Ram Charan as Alluri wrote, "He is the emblem of bravery. He defines honour. He stands by integrity."

Alia Bhatt as Sita

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be marking her debut in Telugu cinema with RRR. Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju. Alia Bhatt's Sita was described as a strong-willed and resolvent women whose wait for Ramaraju will be legendary.

Ajay Devgn

Making his first venture in Telugu cinema, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be making a cameo appearance in RRR. Though small, Ajay Devgn's character will play an important part in the storyline. While not much has been revealed about Ajay Devgn's character in RRR, according to the motion poster dropped by the makers Ajay Devgn plays the role of a strong warrior.

RRR's cast

RRR film was initially supposed to release in January 2021 , ut the production got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages. Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn the film also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

IMAGE: RRR MOVIE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.