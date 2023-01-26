RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Composer MM Keeravaani Dedicates Padma Shri Honour To Parents, Mentors

Veteran music composer MM Keeravaani on Thursday said he is honoured to be conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

Keeravaani, currently receiving praise for his work on SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, and actor Raveena Tandon were conferred with the honour by the government on Wednesday night.

In a post on Twitter, the 61-year-old music director dedicated the award to his parents and mentors.

“Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion,” Keeravaani wrote.

Keeravaani, who recently received the Golden Globe award for the Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” from the epic period action drama “RRR”, only Tuesday scooped up an Academy Award nomination for the track, making it the first Indian song to reach the final five in the best original song category.

Rajamouli, Keeravaani’s cousin and “RRR” director, congratulated the music composer for being chosen for the honour.

“Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one’s efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say ‘Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu.’ “My Peddanna. MM Keeravaani. Recipient Of Padma Shri award. Proud!!!” Rajamouli posted on Instagram.

The renowned music composer predominantly works in Telugu cinema but has credits across Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.

Besides Keeravaani and Tandon, the government announced tabla maestro Zakir Hussain as the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour.

Singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam were conferred with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.