RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Lyricist Shares Excitement On Oscar Nomination; 'I'm On Cloud Nine'

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is currently aiming for Oscars. On Tuesday (January 24), the movie bagged a nomination for its track 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards.

Now the song's lyricist Chandrabose shared his excitement over the good news. In an interview with ANI, Chandrabose said that he feels very great and proud seeing 'RRR' getting nominated for the Oscars and he will not let the success get to his head.

He further said, "I never dreamt this much height in the wildest dreams. Thanks to Rajamouli and Keeravani for giving songs."

Speaking about the exposure Indian and Telugu cinema is receiving presently, Chandrabose said that Telegu songs and Indian cinema pieces are reaching out to the audience globally. He said, "I'm on cloud nine. We all are very excited and eagerly waiting for the Oscars to be held in March".

He also spoke about the love they are receiving across the nation and around the globe and called the honour 'huge'.

Olivia Morris expressed gratitude

Olivia Morris, who portrayed the role of 'Jennifer' in the film, expressed her gratitude for being a part of 'RRR' on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Me right now. The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani".

She added, "To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscar’s and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film."

SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Ram Charan's reaction

After getting nominated for the Academy Award, director SS Rajamouli thanked his team and fans for showering their love and support to them.

Music composer MM Keeravani congratulated his entire team. In an interview with Deadline, he said that the song 'Naatu Naatu' is like an infant son to him who has grown up and is now making a good name in the industry.

Ram Charan also shared his excitement on his social media handle and called it 'brilliant news'. He congratulated MM Keeravani and the entire team on the special occasion.

