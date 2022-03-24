'Rudra' Star Raashii Khanna Recalls Facing Body Shaming, Being Called 'gas Tanker'

Actor Raashii Khanna made her debut in the 2013 Hindi political spy thriller film Madras Cafe also starring John Abraham and helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor continued her journey in the film industry by prominently working in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema and established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in the South. Recently, the actor made an impactful comeback in Bollywood, this time starring alongside Ajay Devgn in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Although the actor is riding high on the success of her latest series, she has not forgotten the hardships that she faced during the initial years of her debut in the South film industry. In a recent interview, Raashii Khanna candidly opened up about facing online bullying and being compelled to fit in the mould of a South film heroine.

Raashii Khanna on online bullying and body shaming

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 31-year-old actor talked about the 'worse' times of the initial years of her career stating that although she has been 'lucky' to receive the roles, they were 'probably necessarily relating' to her weight. In another shocking revelation, the actor said unkind words were used to describe her such as 'gas tanker' and added, ''I don't say anything because I was quite big for the mainstream that they have.''

Furthermore, she affirmed that although she got 'fitter' over the years, it was not to 'please anybody' but because her job 'required that'. She further revealed that she faced 'online bullying' but it did not 'bother her'. Additionally, Khanna revealed that she was dealing with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) due to which she struggled to maintain her weight. She agreed to be affected initially and questioned the need for people to care so much about her weight.

However, she came to terms with her situation stating that although she is going through a medical issue, people are unaware of it as they only know what they see on the screen. Saying that she cannot 'blame' them, Khanna added, ''but I am also a very spiritual person so it sorts of helps switch off. So I don't care.''

Talking about her role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the actor wrote on her Instagram, ''A character that threw me out of my comfort zone, pushed my boundaries, and definitely helped me grow as an actor. I am so glad that you are loving her as much as I have loved playing her! In gratitude for all your love and support!''

