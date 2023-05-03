Running Man Actress Song Ji-hyo Sues Former Agency Over Unpaid Dues

Song Ji-hyo has sued her former agency over unpaid dues. In the past, Uzurocks was the subject of debate after news reports revealed the company's precarious financial situation. The corporation had failed to pay their employees as well as artists their due wages, in addition to not complying with legal obligations including providing health insurance.

A representative for Ji-hyo claimed said, "Uzurocks has already repeatedly missed the deadlines by which it promised to pay the settlement." Ji-hyo decided that she could not wait any longer after having her trust betrayed over and over. On Tuesday, she initiated legal action against Uzurocks over unpaid compensation.

The Running Man actress abruptly ended her exclusive agreement with Uzurocks on April 14. Uzurocks acknowledged that it had neglected its obligations to the actress. Park Joo Nam, the agency's CEO, left his position shortly after. The most recent developments suggested that Ji-Hyo would go to court to defend herself against Uzurocks. On May 2, the actress filed a complaint against the agency, stating that although Uzurocks had promised to pay her all outstanding wages by May 1. However they failed to do so.

Song Ji-hyo's acting career

Since 2010, Song Ji-hyo has featured in the variety programme Running Man. She is most known for her roles in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower and the 2006 TV drama Princess Hours on MBC. Last, she was seen in 2022 television series Shooting Star co-starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-dae.