Russia-Ukraine War: Ram Charan's Ukrainian Bodyguard Thanks 'RRR' Actor For Sending Aid

Ram Charan's Ukrainian bodyguard thanks him for help amid Russia-Ukraine war

Currently, the people of Ukraine are fighting to defend the sovereignty of their country from Russian forces. Amid this, RRR actor Ram Charan has sent medicine, money and other essentials to a member of his security staff in Ukraine. This came to cognizance after a video surfaced on social media which shows a man expressing a ton of gratitude to Ram Charan. Thanking the Double Attack actor, the security staff member, named Rusty, said, "Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his bodyguard during his stay in our country."

'I thank him from the bottom of my heart'

Adding to it, Rusty asserted, "Ram Charan called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife's sickness and lack of medicines." Continuing his part, he said, "Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart".

Fans have been hailing the actor for helping his bodyguard amid crisis.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is @AlwaysRamCharan for you He was a bodyguard for RC in Ukraine While the war was going on RC contacted him to check whether he & his family were safe& assured to do anything for them. He sent medicines to Ukraine and his wife is recovered now (sic)".

Recently, Ram Charan also opened up about the current situation in Ukraine. Wishing peace to be restored in Ukraine, he stated, “The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserves to go through this. I hope peace is restored."

