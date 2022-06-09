Russo Brothers Praise Dhanush's Foray In Hollywood With 'The Gray Man'; 'He’s Fantastic'

The Gray Man, created by acclaimed filmmakers Russo Brothers has not only fuelled anticipation but also escalated public curiosity much before its scheduled release. With the makers piquing the curiosity of the fans with various first look videos of the stars, including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and more, fans are excitedly looking forward to the release.

With more than a month left for the series to witness limited theatrical release on July 15, Russo Brothers reflected thoughts on the entire cast while appreciating Dhanush's 'fantastic' acting craft. It is important for fans to note that with The Gray Man, Dhanush is all set to make his International debut.

Russo Brothers discuss Dhanush's role in The Gray Man

South actor Dhanush's foray into Hollywood with The Gray Man seems to have left the creators impressed as they are quite thrilled to have cast him in the much-awaited movie. In a recently held panel for Netflix’s Geeked Week event, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo sat down to discuss their upcoming film. Even as they praised their main leads, Gosling and Evans, the Russo Brothers did not forget to appreciate Dhanush.

During the discussion, as Anthony listed the names of the actors, Joe reminded him that he's forgetting Dhanush, saying, "There's also Dhanush." Anthony then corrected himself and added, "The cast is dynamite in this movie. And there's a lot of places to go other than those two guys up front." When asked if it was Dhanush's foray into Hollywood, Joe said, "Yes, this is Dhanush's first Hollywood film. He's fantastic."



On June 8, the makers added much hype to the upcoming film while unveiling an exclusive clip. The Gray Man's first clip begins with Ryan Gosling's character Court Gentry engaging in a thrilling fight with the goons around while knocking them off one by one. The moment he defeats the last guy on his way, Chris Evans' character Lloyd Hansen grabs him and indulges in an interesting banter.

Meanwhile, the intriguing drama will see Ryan Gosling take up the lead role, while Evans will portray the role of Lloyd Hanson. The film is also reportedly the streaming giant Netflix's most expensive original project as it's made with a budget of $200 million. Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, The Gray Man is set to make its digital debut on 22 July 2022 on Netflix with a limited release on 15 July 2022.

