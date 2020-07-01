S Janaki Lashes Out As Her Death Hoax Rumours Resurface; Read Details

Renowned singer S Janaki recently made headlines after fake news about her death surfaced the internet. The legendary artist, respectfully known as Janakamma, had fallen prey to a death hoax and the false news spread all over like wildfire. As per reports, this is the sixth time that assumptions about S Janaki's passing away have made rounds on the internet. And finally, the singer decided to speak up on the same and has slammed reports on how people should check the facts before spreading it on Twitter.

During a recent interview with a news portal, the singer said that some jobless people had been spreading the news about her death. She said that she had to spend her energies consoling worried fans who called her nonstop. She also took a jibe at such reports and said that this is the sixth time that gossipers have killed her over the years.

SP Balasubrahmanyam took to Facebook after getting a number of calls about the death reports of S Janaki and immediately clarified that she was absolutely fit and fine. In the video, SP Balasubrahmanyam slammed rumours saying that he has received several calls about the demise of Janaki amma. He said that somebody took to social media saying that she is no more. “What nonsense is it?” He further revealed that he spoke to her personally and she is doing very well.

The singer said that people love some artists so much that listening to such news they may have a heart attack. He also requested people to use social media for positivity, and not to make fun of such things. He concluded saying, “Long live Janaki amma and she is safe and healthy". Watch the video below.

About the singer

Janaki, who crooned thousands of songs in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, is one of India's most popular singers. Fondly called Janaki Amma, a veteran singer is many music lovers and singers favourite. She has sung hit songs such as Amma Amma, Kothi Bava, Vanna Kuyil, Aaru Paranju, Malare Mounama and many more.

