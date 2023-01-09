S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR Receive Standing Ovation From Academy Members In Los Angeles

While attending a special screening for the film ‘RRR’ in Los Angeles, S S Rajamouli and Jr. NTR received a standing ovation from the Academy Members.

Jr. NTR and Rajamouli are currently in Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes, where their movie 'RRR' is nominated in two categories—Best Film and Best Song.

More than 100 people, including representatives of the foreign press, academy members, and others, watched the masterpiece "RRR" at the Directors Guild of America theater and spoke with Jr. NTR and Rajamouli.

Following the screening, the actor-director duo took the stage to discuss several scenes from the movie, providing us with yet another glimpse into the wonderful chemistry they both have.

In the video, a woman was heard saying, “Bravo!! Best picture of the year,” along with the loud sound of clapping.

Komuram Bheemudo, the best thing I ever directed: Rajamouli

“Komuram Bheemudo is the best thing that I have ever directed. It’s my all-time favourite in all my film. Because NTR is such a great performer. If you place camera only on one small eyebrow of his, he can perform with that eyebrow. He’s that good,” said Rajamouli during the discussion.

Jr. NTR also talked about filming the interval sequence where he jumped out of the cage with the animals. He remarked, "The scene where Bheem jumps out with the animals is the greatest for me. I never understood how the shot was supposed to be made; he never explained to me how I was supposed to jump out with all of these animals, or how he was going to shoot. I only got to see that after the film came out, and I was like, "Wow!"

About 'RRR'

RRR, a fictional story that was published in March 2022, is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Lead parts were played, respectively, by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The movie made more than Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.