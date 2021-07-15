S S Rajamouli Shares Glimpse Of His Directorial Muti-starrer Movie 'RRR'

S Rajamouli’s much-anticipated action drama RRR is being decked up for its multi-lingual release this year. The makers of the movie have already lured its fans by sharing a glimpse of the making of the film on YouTube on Thursday, July 15. The movie is expected to add another star in Rajamouli's hat and add to the list of blockbusters.

The glimpse of the movie has set the bar of expectations very high, with the large scale production on the sets and thrilling action-packed plot. The two-minute video has shown an overview of the production of the movie. The video has powerful background music and shows a glimpse of all the film stars in their respective roles.



The video was also shared by director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR on Twitter. Sharing the video, Jr. NTR wrote, “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.”

We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie.



A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.https://t.co/DgY8x05hjA#RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 15, 2021

While Rajamouli in his tweet wrote, “A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it.:)”

Making of the high octane power-packed RRR



The video begins with a bird view shot of the set and ends with an earnest glance at superstar Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who is paired opposite to Tollywood star Ram Charan in the movie. RRR will be Rajamouli’s finest productions with many stars on board. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. The plot of the movie is based on a fictional story, set in the pre-independence era (1920) and shows the life of two decorated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju & Komaram Bheem.

Based on reports, It is being said that the movie's production and post-production are happening at the same time. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also completed the dubbing in two languages of the film. The anticipated film was scheduled for a release in 2020, on July 30 however, due to the raging pandemic and lockdowns, the production of the film had to be halted several times. The film is now expected to be released on October 13, 2021.





