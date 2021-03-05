S Thaman Confirms Collaboration With Vijay; Fans Speculate It Is For 'Thalapthy 66'

Prolific music composer S Thaman recently confirmed his collaboration with megastar Thalapathy Vijay. Although speculations were rife that Thaman will be composing the music for Vijay's upcoming film Thalapathy 65, it was later revealed that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music of the highly-anticipated Tamil film. Now, during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with fans on Twitter, the SIIMA Award-winning composer revealed joining hands with the Master star in another project.

S Thaman's nod to collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay leaves netizens gushing

S Thaman recently took to his Twitter handle to interact with netizens and answered a bunch of fan questions regarding his professional as well as personal life. However, among the many tweets, one tweet in particular by Thaman caught everyone's attention on the micro-blogging platform and went on to make headlines as well. During his AMA session yesterday, i.e. March 4, 2021, a user asked him, "Shall we expect your collaboration with Thalapathy @actorvijay soon ?".

Shall we expect your collaboration with thalapathy @actorvijay soon ❤️? — Mr.Perfect™ (@GokulVjFreak) March 4, 2021

Soon after the question surfaced on Twitter, the Miss India composer was quick to respond to the fan tweet. Re-tweeting the question, Thaman simply replied saying, "Yes yes". In no time, Thaman's tweet went viral and the excitement among fans of the Kollywood superstar as well as the composer about their collaboration rose a notch higher. While the 37-year-old confirmed joining hands with Vijay soon, he didn't reveal which project will mark their much-awaited collaboration.

Check out S Thaman's tweet below:

Later, several elated fans flocked to the comment section of the composer's tweet to guess which Thalapathy Vijay movie's music will be composed by him. A lot of fans speculated that the film will be none other than Vijay's 66th film with Master's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Thalapathy Vijay's movies

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently basking in the success of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. Thalapathy Vijay's Master hit the silver screen on January 13 and went on to become one of the biggest post-pandemic box-office hits. Alongside Vijay, the film also starred Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The Tamil film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

