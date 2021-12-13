'Saami Saami': ‘Pushpa’ Makers Wow Fans With Yet Another Song From The Allu Arjun-starrer

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of one of the most-awaited releases in the south film industry, Pushpa, and the makers of the film released yet another song on Monday. Titled Saami Saami, the song features the leading duo, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu-language action thriller will hit the big screens on December 17, 2021 in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada as well.

Pushpa's Saami Saami song featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna out

Saami Saami was released as a lyrical music video and had fans excited about the film's upcoming release. The song has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, while the lyrics are all thanks to Raqueeb Alam. The video begins with Allu Arjun in a field, and Mandanna later appearing from behind him. The video also gives fans some glimpses into the making of the song along with the cast and crew of the film.

Watch the music video of Saami Saami here:

The upcoming film was recently in the news after the team released the hit number Oo Bolega... Ya Oo Oo Bolega featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-ever dance number. The peppy song created a buzz among fans as they saw the fan-favourite actor take on an all-new avatar. She donned a shiny blouse and stunned the audience with her moves in what is touted to be the 'sizzling song of the year'. The much-awaited song had become the talk of the town ever since the actor's involvement in it was announced with a sweet note by the makers. Several reports that surfaced online mentioned that the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crores for her work in the song, in which she appeared opposite Allu Arjun.

Watch the music video of Oo Bolega... Ya Oo Oo Bolega here

More about Pushpa

The upcoming film will be helmed by Sukumar and apart from seeing Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna take on lead roles, the film will also feature other famous celebrities. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and others will also take on pivotal roles in the film. The recently released trailer of the film became a hit on YouTube after it garnered over 22 million likes.

Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@teja_talkies