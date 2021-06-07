Sachy's Wife Dedicates Song To The Late Director On Wedding Anniversary, Video Goes Viral

Late filmmaker K.R.Sachidanandan's wife, Siji Sachy sang Pain Or No Pain to commemorate their wedding anniversary this year. The video was shared by director Aisha Sultana who made a montage of pictures of Sachy and his wife embracing each other and enjoying their married life. The Mollywood director Sachy passed away last year on June 18, 2020.

In the video montage, Aisha also included a video of the couple celebrating their wedding anniversary in the past. Sachy was seen bringing a large bouquet full of red roses for his wife and sharing sweet kisses with each other. The two then cut a cake and enjoyed it together. The video also included a short clip of the couple bursting firecrackers together. Sultana even included pictures from the couple's wedding day in the montage. the emotional video then ended with Sachy walking towards the gate and waving goodbye to the camera.

In the caption, Aisha explained that Siji had personally sung the melodious song. She wrote in Malayalam, "No one really leaves Earth as their memories continue to stay with us. If we remember their deeds, they continue to have more to say for sure. When one recognises this, then the power to carry the remaining deeds forward is created in us." She concluded by saying Sachy's wife, Siji, would continue to do his work.

Director Sachy's wife dedicates song to him on wedding anniversary

The video quickly went viral as it received more than 24,000 views within hours. Fans felt a mix of emotions listening to the song and watching the video of the loving couple together. Siji Sachy dropped kissing emojis for Aisha Sultana in appreciation of the post. Fans applauded Siji for the song and said that they loved her. They even said that they were praying for her. One fan said that they felt emotional and that the song had made them cry.

For the unversed, director Sachy had passed away on June 18, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. He had undergone a hip replacement surgery which led to complications causing cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the critical care unit of Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur before he passed away. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran started the film production company Sachi Creations in honour of the late director.

Image: Still from Aisha Sultana's video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.