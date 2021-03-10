Sadhika Venugopal Gets Two New Tattoos To Celebrate Womanhood; See Photos

On March 9, 2021, actor and anchor Sadhika Venugopal Sadhil took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen getting inked in a tattoo studio. Sadhika got a personalised phrase tattoo on her rib. The actor celebrated womanhood with new tattoos. Her video begins with Sadhika showing that she is getting inked with a motivational phrase, “Still I rise” on her rib. As for the caption, she penned, “Still I rise. Thankyou @kuldeepkrishna369 and @thedeepinktattooz for these wonderful tattoos” with heart-eyed face emoticons and red hearts.

Sadhika Venugopal gets two new tattoos

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Superb Darling” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “So sweet”. A netizen commented, “Nice” with a pair of red hearts and a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Waiting for your waist tattoo in full pic pls post it” with heart-eyed face and fire emoticons.

Sadhika is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 10, 2021, she shared a collage picture of herself. In one picture she can be seen seated at a table in a restaurant, while the other one showed her playing with her hair. She donned a grey top which she paired with black jeans. She went for minimal makeup and kept her straight hair open. The place tagged in the picture is Cocoa Café.

In the caption, she wrote, “One day I woke up and realized I was not made for anyone, I was made for me. I am my own. You were born to be real, not to be perfect” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on Sadhika Venugopal's photos. A fan commented, “Amazingly beautiful”. Another one wrote, “Awesome” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “Bold and sexy” with fire emoticons.

A glimpse of Sadhika Venugopal's tattoos

Image Source: Sadhika Venugopal's Instagram

