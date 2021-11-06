Sai Dharam Makes First Appearance Post Accident, Gets Warm Welcome From Family On Diwali

As the entire country was immersed in the celebration of light and love, fans of Sai Dharam Tej were treated with another reason to celebrate as the actor made his appearance since the accident. The Republic actor met with an accident on September 10 in Madhapur, Hyderabad after losing control of his bike. He ended up suffering with collarbone fracture and soft tissue injuries.

Since the accident, his family members namely Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi kept the fans updated on his health as he was kept in ICU for several days. After almost a month since the tragic accident, the actor was praised from the fans who enjoyed his newly released movie Republic.

Chiranjeevi shares Sai Dharam Tej's first appearance post his accident

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the veteran actor shared a family picture on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Through the picture, Sai Dharam Tej made his appearance since his accident in September. The photo also included actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan.

The veteran actor also shared an update on his heath by revealing that Dharam Tej has fully recovered from his injuries. Chiranjeevi shared the picture by writing, ''With all your blessings and prayers, Sai Dharam has completely recovered. This is a real festival for my whole family.'' Sai Dharam Tej retweeted his tweet and addressed his fans by writing, ''Getting so much love from you in this life is my previous life’s good deeds''

More on Sai Dharam

The actor's tweet comes a month after his last tweet on the successful release of his movie Republic. The movie also featured actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna. Expressing gratitude towards his fans, he wrote on social media, ''Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie Republic, See you soon''.

Moreover, on October 21, director Harish Shankar took to his Twitter to share an update on his health by writing, ''Met my brother @IamSaiDharamTej and had a wonderful talk … Happy to say that he is super fit and getting ready to conquer ..''.

Image: Instagram/@saidharamtej