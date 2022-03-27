Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered after meeting with a road accident in September last year, wherein he suffered injuries after losing control of his bike. After nearly six months, the star addressed fans in a heartfelt video, where he thanked everyone for showering wishes on him during his treatment.

The video, which marks Sai Dharam's first interaction post the mishap, also saw the actor urging everyone to wear a helmet without fail as it saved his life. He also made an announcement pertaining to his new project, which comes in collaboration with producers Sukumar and Baapineedu. Sai revealed that the project will be launched on March 28.

In a video shared via his YouTube handle, the actor quipped that he's learnt the importance of being thankful, and went on to thank everyone who aided him in his recovery process. He started off by thanking the stranger who took him to the hospital and further spoke about the doctors and staff who nursed him to health.

Lastly, he kissed his helmet, quipping it was his life saviour. "Last but not least, I would like to thank my helmet without which I would not be alive today. No matter whether you go even to the next street on your bike, don't forget to wear a helmet," he said and finally signed off.

Sharing the video via his Twitter handle, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "It feels eternally long being away from you and waiting to share my heart out with you. Thank you each & everyone for your Love, support and Warmth. Raising more stronger with your blessings. Love you all." Take a look.

It's feels eternally long being away from you and waiting to share my heart out with you.

Thank you each & everyone for your Love, support and Warmth.

Raising more stronger with your blessings.

The Republic actor, who's the nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi met with the accident in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Sharing the news via a social media statement, Chiranjeevi then wrote,"@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident a few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”

