Sai Dharam Tej Announces Acting Break After Bro Release, Urges Fans To Be Compassionate

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is currently on the last lap of promotions ahead of the release of his upcoming film Bro. The film also stars Pawan Kalyan and will be released in theatres on July 28. However, to the fans' surprise, the Virupaksha actor has announced that he plans on taking a short break from acting.

3 things you need to know

Sai Dharam Tej's last theatrical release was Virupaksha (2023).

In his next release, Bro, the actor will be sharing screen space with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident in September of 2021.

Sai Dharam Tej announces acting break

In a recent media interaction, Sai Dharam Tej shared that post the release of Bro, the actor will be taking a small break from acting. The 6-month long hiatus will see the actor focus on his health so that he can come back stronger. Tej shared how the break was essentially for a "small surgery" he needed to have which would take six months to recover from.

(Sai Dharam Tej will share screen space with his uncle Pawan Kalyan in Bro, releasing on July 28 | Image: jetpanja/Instagram)

The actor also expressed that he trusted his fans to not be upset over the break as it was in his best interest. He said, "There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for all my movies. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely."

Sai Dharam Tej's accident the reason behind his break?

In September 2021, Tej had met with a bike accident. The incident left him in a coma and bedridden for a short while. Though the actor escaped a major head injury, he still sustained soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture. The actor is now set to undergo another mimor procedure and is choosing to prioritise his health and recovery before he makes his return to the silver screen.