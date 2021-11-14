Sai Dharam Tej Celebrates 7 Years Of Acting Journey, Thanks Fans For Love & Support

Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej is clocking 7 years in the entertainment industry today, and to mark the occasion, the star penned a gratitude note for all his fans and well-wishers. Sai Dharam has been a prominent face in Tollywood, with his debut performance in Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam bagging him the SIIMA Award that year. Taking to his social media handles, the actor shared a clip from the film, noting that 7 years ago his passion culminated into reality.

He thanked his fans for accepting him with open arms, which made his journey beautiful. Tej's debut film, which was helmed by AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary, became a raging hit at the box office and gave a kickstart to Tej's career. The romantic comedy also starred Regina Cassandra and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, November 14, the Supreme actor shared a two and half minute teaser of the film and wrote, "7 years ago, on this day, my passion to be an actor above everything became a reality. You have accepted me with all your heart from my first film and been with me through my ups and downs. Thank you all for your invaluable Love & Support and making this journey beautiful[sic]." Take a look.

Thank you all for your invaluable Love & Support and making this journey beautiful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jz2DRfcSOl — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 14, 2021

Ardent fans of the star poured in congratulatory messages for their Anna, hoping that he continues to expand his 'Mega Legacy'. One fan expressed happiness on seeing Sai's tweet after a gap, further mentioning, "very much excited to witness your future projects on the silver screen, many more to come".

Sai Dharam Tej's Health Update

Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident in September, when he lost control of his bike. The actor was admitted to a private hospital after suffering collarbone fracture and soft tissue injuries, and earlier this month, superstar Konidela Chiranjeevi shared an update on his nephew's health, iterating that he has fully recovered. He uploaded a photo wherein Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, Akira, Pawan Kalyan and others welcomed Tej with cakes and flower bouquets. Chiranjeevi noted that his recovery was indeed a 'real festival' for all the family members.

