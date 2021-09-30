Sai Dharam Tej Is Recovering, Says Music Composer S Thaman As 'Republic' Releases Tomorrow

With only a day left for the release of Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic, the actor's close acquaintance and music composer S Thaman has shared an update on the Telugu actor's health.

Sai Dharam met with a bike accident on Friday, September 10 in Hyderabad. Due to this, the actor could not be a part of the film's promotions. Taking to Twitter, Thaman has recently informed that the actor is recovering. "All your prayers are working...My nanban @IamSaiDharamTej is recovering So well thanks @bkrsatish for the update. I am so excited to meet mY dear nanban in couple of days #GetWellSoonSDT love u Nanba," he tweeted.

Check out the post:

All your prayers are working ❤️

My nanban @IamSaiDharamTej is recovering ❤️‍🩹 So well thanks @bkrsatish for the update . I am so excited to meet mY dear nanban in couple of days ⭐️#GetWellSoonSDT love u Nanba😍 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 30, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej's health update

Republic is an upcoming Telugu political thriller written and directed by Deva Katta. The movie features Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishna, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit silver screens on October 1. Reportedly, the makers of the film have spoken to the injured actor before releasing the film in his absence.

Sai Dharam Tej's uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan has earlier said that the actor is in a coma which shocked the fans. According to Pinkvilla, Pawan attended the pre-release event of Republic as a chief guest. During the media interaction, he said, "It's said he skid because he was driving irresponsibly. While I don’t believe that’s true, many incidents plague this country that needs to be talked about. Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about though."

More on Sai Dharam Tej's bike accident

Sai Dharam Tej who is the nephew of a veteran actor Chiranjeevi met with a road accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad. Following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The news of the accident was shared by Chiranjeevi on social media that read,“@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”

In an unfortunate bike accident, the 34-year-old has suffered serious injuries including a collarbone fracture. Several celebs like Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Nidhhi Agerwal among others sent their best wishes for his health and quick recovery.

(Image:@saidharamtej_Instagram)

