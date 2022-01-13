Sai Dharam Tej Pens Bday Wish For Brother Vaishnav, Lauds Him For Support In Family Crisis

Republic star Sai Dharam Tej recently took to his social media to send a doting birthday wish to little brother Vaishnav Tej who made his blockbuster debut as a lead in the 2021 film Uppena. The note melted the hearts of many as fans got a glimpse of the little brother's grit determination to stand by his brother who had met with a bike accident at the time of his grand debut. Take a look at the actor's heartfelt birthday wish for Vaishnav Tej.

Sai Dharam Tej's adorable birthday wish for Vaishnav Tej

Taking to his Instagram on January 13, the 35-year-old actor shared a powerful picture demonstrating his strong partnership with his younger brother in life to wish the latter a birthday. He accompanied a note with the picture where he spoke in the length of his determination, support and love for his family. He began, ''Raising to the occasion. My dear Vaisshnu babu wishing you a very happy birthday. Last year was a beautiful year for us with your debut film coming out and you getting acceptance from the people and achieving success."

Sai Dharam further commended his unwavering strength when the former met with an accident. He continued, ''Also by the end of the year you have not only grown to support our family at the need of the hour and of having seen your elder brother on the hospital bed and getting disappointed with me not getting up or responding to your heartfelt call of 'annayya'.'' He continued, '' In spite, you have born the pain and risen to the occasion and answered as many calls questions and queries as you could and stood like a rock who couldn’t be shaken. I saw happiness in your eyes when you saw me back home.''

He concluded his note by sending love and blessings to his younger brother by writing, ''My dear little brother you are loved unconditionally and we are proud of you. May GOD bless you with abundance of happiness, love, laughter, joy and gratitude. Love you babu. – Sai Dharam Tej."

For the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej had met with an accident in September 2021 at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital where he spent a month getting treated for his serious injuries, which included a collarbone fracture.

Image: Instagram/@jetpanja/panja_vaishnav_tej