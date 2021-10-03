Sai Dharam Tej Shares First Post After Accident, Thanks Fans For 'Republic' Success

Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor, Sai Dharam Tej was recently in the news after he met with a road accident. The actor met with an accident after he lost control of his sports bike and the film fraternity rushed to wish him a speedy recovery. Unfortunately, the actor was unable to be part of the success of his latest film, Republic, which was hailed by several well-wishers. The actor then took to Twitter for the first time after his accident, a day after the release of his film, to express his gratitude to his fans and followers.

Sai Dharam Tej thanks well-wishers for the success of his most recent film, Republic

After not being active on social media for weeks post his serious accident, Sai Dharam Tej took to his Twitter account to thank his fans for the love they showed his latest release, Republic. The actor posted a picture giving his fans and followers a thumbs up and mentioned that just saying 'thanks' was not enough for him to express his gratitude for the love he received for his work in the film. He wrote, "Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic “ See you soon".

The actor received heaps of love from the film industry as they all rallied behind him after watching his latest release. Nani took to Twitter after he watched Republic and lauded the team for their hard work. He wrote, "Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team."

Musician Smita also took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that she was 'mind blown' after she watched the film. She also mentioned that it is beyond politics and is something everyone should watch. She wrote, "Republic is @devakatta's new Prasthanam. I’m just mind blown at what I saw last night @IamSaiDharamTej best ever. #Republic is beyond politics & a journey everyone needs to experience. I’m hungover & waiting to hear from you all."

