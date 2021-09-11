Sai Dharam Tej Suffers Collarbone Fracture After Bike Accident; Celebs Pray For Recovery

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Friday night. The actor, who is the nephew of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, was rushed to the hospital for immediate help.

It is suspected that he was riding the motorcycle at a very high speed and lost control. The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries, which includes a collarbone fracture.

He was first administered first-aid treatment, after which he was taken to the Apollo Hospital and admitted there. The hospital issued a statement that the actor is now stable and that he was put on assisted respiration. The doctors stated that there was no major injury, but he would be put under 24 hours observation.

"There are no major injuries to brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture," it read. It also said, "There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention."

The Madhapur police also issued a statement, "He was wearing helmet & was not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road. He is out of danger & is currently receiving treatment."

Among those to visit him at the hospital was Pawan Kalyan. Director Trivikram, producer Allu Aravind, the father of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is Sai Dharam Tej's cousin, too was snapped at the hospital.

Telugu star Jr NTR wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej ❤️ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2021

Netizens trended hashtags like 'Get Well Soon Sai Dharam Tej' and more.

On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej has been working in the Telugu industry since 2014. He became popular with his first film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, and even won awards for it

Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage are some of the other popular films in his career. He is currently working on the movie Republic.

The movie is a Telugu-language political thriller film written and directed by Deva Katta, It also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna in lead roles. The movie is gearing up for release on October 1, 2021.