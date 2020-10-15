Sai Dharam Tej's Birthday: South Indian Celebs Pour In Heartwarming Wishes

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej is celebrating his 34th birthday today on October 15, 2020. The Prati Roju Pandage star has been receiving wishes and love from various south celebs on his special day. Take a look at the posts.

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej Announces His Latest Song 'Hey Idi Nenena', Says 'I Love This Song'

Sai Dharam Tej’s Birthday

Twitter is full of warm wishes for Sai Dharam Tej from fans across the country. The tweets also include wishes from some of the actor’s close friends and family. Ram Pothineni wished the Tej on his birthday. In his tweet he said - "Happy birthday abbai @IamSaiDharamTej.. Kill it with #SBSB..Love..." While Ravi Teja posted a throwback picture of the two where he is feeding Sai cake, in his tweet he said - "Happiest Birthday @IamSaiDharamTej . Sending you my best wishes for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter!! Enjoy your bachelorhood while you can...."

Happiest Birthday @IamSaiDharamTej. Sending you my best wishes for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter!! Enjoy your bachelorhood while you can...ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/02MzxJTXb2 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 15, 2020

Sundeep Kishan uploaded a throwback picture too, in the picture Sai was piggy-back on Sundeep. He wrote in his tweet – “Happyyy Birthdayyy @IamSaiDharamTej .Wishing you only the best of everything ra ...Have a good one.” While Manoj Manchu said – “Happy Birthday babai @IamSaiDharamTej ðŸŽ‚ and coincidentally, the biggest blockbuster multi starrer of that time #BillaRanga completed 38 years ðŸ˜ I think this says something to us babai ðŸ˜œ Nenu ready... Nuvvu ready ah? ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸.” Nivedita Konidela also uploaded a story with the actor as she wrote “Happiest Birthday to my Bava Bangaaru!! @jetpanja”

Bava!!

Happy birthday!

Wish only and only the best for you..



Love you.ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—@IamSaiDharamTej — Varun Tej Konidela ðŸ¥Š (@IAmVarunTej) October 15, 2020

Happyyy Birthdayyy @IamSaiDharamTej â¤ï¸

Wishing you only the best of everything ra .... âœŠðŸ½

Have a good one ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/Fcapjv3HqZ — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 15, 2020

Happy Birthday babai @IamSaiDharamTej ðŸŽ‚

and coincidentally, the biggest blockbuster multi starrer of that time #BillaRanga completed 38 years ðŸ˜

I think this says something to us babai ðŸ˜œ

Nenu ready... Nuvvu ready ah? ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/iQQJGhYwfg — Manoj ManchuðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ (@HeroManoj1) October 15, 2020

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove You're A True Blue Fan Of The Actor

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better

Solo Brathuke So Better is Tej’s upcoming movie and it is a romantic satire comedy. The movie is directed by Suddu and bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad and was due for a release on May 1, 2020, but got pushed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The film will see Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. Natesh also posted for co-actor Sai’s birthday. Here is her post.

Sai took to his Instagram on September 11, 2020, when he shared that the shoots of Solo Brathuke So Better had come to an end. In his caption, he spoke about the times on set and shared a picture with the whole crew of the movie. Tej’s caption said - ''A fun-filled journey comes to an end. à°¸à°°à°¦à°¾ à°¸à°°à°¦à°¾à°—à°¾ à°¸à°¾à°—à°¿à°¨ à°®à°¾ #SoloBrathukeSoBetter à°¸à°¿à°¨à°¿à°®à°¾ à°·à±‚à°Ÿà°¿à°‚à°—à± à°ªà±‚à°°à±à°¤à°¯à±à°¯à°¿à°‚à°¦à°¿. Never a dull moment on the sets. Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks''.

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej To Reportedly Tie The Knot In An Arranged Marriage Next Year?

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej's Massive Net Worth Proves He Stands 'Winner' In Whatever He Does

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.