Sai Kumar's Birthday Celebrated By Sharing New Poster Of His Upcoming Film 'Sreekaram'

Yesterday, July 27, 2020, was the 60th birthday of beloved veteran actor Sai Kumar. The actor received hundreds of birthday wishes from fans and his film industry colleagues. On the occasion of Sai Kumar's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sreekaram decided to reveal the first look poster for the movie on social media.

Makers of Sreekaram celebrate Sai Kumar's birthday by sharing film's first look poster

Also Read | Bell Bottom Cast & Crew To Be Given Wrist Watches On Set To Monitor Blood And Oxygen Level

Taking to social media, the production house 14 Reels Plus shared a loving birthday wish for actor Sai Kumar. In their post, the production house called Sai Kumar a versatile actor and a "dialogue king". They then revealed the first look poster for Sai Kumar's next film, Sreekaram.

They introduced Sai Kumar's character, Ekambaram, and also shared a poster for Sreekaram. The poster only featured an image of Sai Kumar with a stylized moustache. Sreekaram is an upcoming Telugu-language drama film that is directed by Kishore Reddy. The movie will also star Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Aamani, Sapthagiri, and Satya. Sreekaram was set to release on April 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others; Read Details

Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan will play the lead roles in the film. The music for Sreekaram is composed by Mickey J. Meyer. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta have produced the film under the banner of 14 Reels Plus studio. A new release date for the movie has not yet been announced. Moreover, very little is known about the film's plot and setting.

Also Read | Sushant's Father Files FIR, Kangana Ranaut Details Mahesh-Rhea Connect To Actor's Death

Actor Sai Kumar has worked in the film industry for four decades and has starred in over 50 films. He has even won two Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards. Moreover, Sai Kumar is well known for being one of the best dubbing artists in the entire South Indian film industry.

The versatile actor has dubbed over renowned actors like Dr Rajasekhar, Suman, Rajinikanth and Arjun Sarja. He is most known in the Kannada film industry as he has starred in numerous hit films. Moreover, Sai Kumar is also hosting a popular TV show on a Telugu TV channel.

Also Read | 'No Dispute Between Sushant & Dharma': Apoorva Mehta's Statement To Mumbai Police

[Promo from @tulu_chithra_ranga Instagram and 14 Reels Plus Twitter]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.