Sai Pallavi And Naga Chaitanya's Upcoming Romance Saga 'Love Story' To Release On Sep 10

South Indian Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Love Story has a new release date. The romance saga was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaitanya and Pallavi took to their official Instagram handle and announced the release date of their upcoming film. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will be releasing on Vinayaka Chaviti, September 10, 2021.

Love Story Release Date announced

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have taken to the micro-blogging site and announced the joyful news, which was followed by numerous congratulatory comments by their lovers, well-wishers and fans. Naga Chaitanya tweeted, “This Vinayaka Chaviti is Extra Special! #LoveStory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10th! #LoveStoryFromSep10th.” Sai Pallavi wrote, "Finally!!! We’ll see you on the 10th of September." The actors also dropped a new poster of the romantic tale, where they could be seen sporting casual outfits. The actors could be seen holding their hands and running happily.

As soon as the happy news was announced, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the release of the film. A fan commented, “Waiting pallavii," with several kissing faces and heart-eyed face-emoticons. Another one tweeted, “Waiting @Sai_Pallavi92 Gaaru #LoveStory #SaiPallavi." A netizen chipped in, “All The best Anna Blockbuster Kottali." Another one added, “Finally the wait ends." A Twitter user commented, “Looking forward to this one!" Another one wrote, “Anna we are eagerly waiting #major movie."

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story also features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be seen as Revanth, while Pallavi will be portraying Mounica. The film's songs have already won the hearts of the audience, with Chaitanya's wife, Samantha Akkineni, revealing her favourite track from the film.

The film marks the second collaboration of Directors Sekhar and Pallavi after Fidaa. The film is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Vijay Kumar took care of the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

IMAGE: SAI PALLAVI DHF TWITTER