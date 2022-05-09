Sai Pallavi Announces Her Next Film 'Gargi' On 30th Birthday; Unveils First-look Poster

South diva Sai Pallavi, who will next feature in Venu Udugula directed Telugu period drama Virata Parvam as Vennela, has now announced her next project.

On Monday, May 9, Sai Pallavi is celebrating her 30th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, the Premam fame unveiled the first look posters of her brand new project Gargi. The shooting of the movie has already hit the floors and the news was confirmed by the actor herself who shared a quirky behind-the-scenes video to present her new film.

If the first look poster is anything to go by, Gargi appears to be a courtroom drama. In the photo, Sai Pallavi dressed in a crisp cotton saree can be seen waiting for something. Meanwhile, a scale of Justice can be seen levitating behind her. It appears that her character Gargi is awaiting justice to be served to her. In addition to this, Gargi will premiere in multi-languages. Take a look at the posters below:

Along with the first-look posters, Sai Pallavi also shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the movie, indicating that Gargi has already hit the floors. While releasing the video, Sai Pallavi revealed that the makers decided to keep the project under wraps until her birthday. The actor, who was super-excited to present her new project, took to Instagram to share, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this

Presenting to you, GARGI, @gautham_chandran ’s brainchild! @akhilragk, a special mention for what you’ve done with this video". Watch Gargi's behind-the-scenes video below:

Sai Pallavi is well-known for her unique and peculiar style of acting. She began her acting venture by essaying brief roles in the Tamil movies Kasturi Maan and Dhaam Dhoom, before starring as the lead actor in Premam, which garnered her massive recognition. Currently, she is bracing fans for the release of her upcoming period drama, Virata Parvam, alongside Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. The plot of the movie revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana back in the 1990s.

