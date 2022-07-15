Sai Pallavi Expresses Wish To Play These Roles Of Deepika Padukone; Find Out Which Ones

South star Sai Pallavi has left viewers spellbound with her fabulous performance in the legal drama Gargi. The actor's latest film was released on July 15, and has garnered positive reviews not only from fans but also from critics. While the actor is on a spree of releasing films back-to-back, she also has eyes on a particular type of role that Deepika Padukone has played in the past.

Sai Pallavi has been promoting her upcoming film Gargi for a while now. During the promotions, the actor had a chat with Galatta Plus, in which she spilt some beans on the roles she wishes to do. The actor revealed that she wants to do roles that Deepika Padukone played in the period dramas Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

The actor mentioned how she imagines herself playing different roles after watching various movies. She further revealed that she was satisfied with Shyam Singha Roy, in which she starred alongside Nani, as she got to play a character from a different era. She further revealed that she aspires to do films in which she will get a "full-fledged" role for a longer time.

Sai Pallavi said, "I imagine myself sometimes, you see a few films, you'll think 'oh, I wish I'd get a role' at that moment. I have seen Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, and sometimes you will think so. I think a part of me felt a little satisfied when I did Shyam Singha Roy and I had to play someone from a different time. It'll be nice if I have a full-fledged role for a longer time."

On Sai Pallavi's work front

Sai Pallavi has starred in four movies since last year. She shared the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Love Story, starred in Shyam Singha Roy opposite Nani, left the audience amazed with Virata Parvam alongside Rana Dagubatti and is the lead in her latest flick Gargi.

The actor will be next seen playing the leading lady in the tentatively titled film SK21, which stars Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Image: Facebook/@saipallavi/@deepikapadekone