Sai Pallavi, Fahadh Faasil Play The Leads In 'Anukoni Athidhi'; Full Details On The Cast

Anukoni Athidhi is a Telugu film that premiered on the Aha Video streaming platform on May 28, 2021. The film was originally made in Malayalam and is known by the name Athiran. The plot of this thriller entertainer revolves around a mental asylum and a man who has come in to investigate the place. Anukoni Athidhi or Athiran had been directed by Vivek, who also came up with the story of this film. Have a look at the cast of Anukoni Athidhi with all details.

Anukoni Athidhi cast

1. Fahadh Faasil as Dr Nair

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Dr MK Nair in the film Anukoni Athidhi. He plays a mysterious man who is out to find out the truth about an asylum and the patients admitted there. Fahadh, popularly known as FaFa, has worked in a variety of critically acclaimed films including Trance, C U Soon, and Diamond Necklace, amongst others.

2. Sai Pallavi as Nithya

Sai Pallavi is seen playing the role of a young patient named Nithya Lekshmi. The character has a mysterious past and is innocent and smart at the same time. Actor Sai Pallavi is best-known for her work in films like Premam and Paava Kadhaigal.

3. Atul Kulkarni as Dr Benjamin

Indian actor Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Dr Benjamin Diaz in the film, Anukoni Athidhi. He plays the dean of the mental asylum who has many secrets to keep and does not like the intruder in Dr Nair. Atul Kulkarni is a popular artist who is famous for his work in films like Rang De Basanti and Natarang.

4. Lena as Renuka

Actor Lena is seen portraying the character Renuka in the film Anukoni Athidhi. She is a trusted worker of Dr Benjamin and is willing to do anything for him. Lena is a celebrated Malayalam actor who has been seen in films like Kanyaka Talkies and Airlift.

5. Renji Panicker as Jayanarayana

Renji Panicker is seen playing the role of Jayanarayana Varma in this film. He plays Nithya’s father, who trains her in martial arts and makes her excel in multiple fields despite her health condition. The actor has played key roles in films like Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Godha, amongst others.

6. Sudev Nair as Jeevan

Sudev Nair plays the role of Jeevan Thomas in the film Anukoni Athidhi. He is madly in love with Nithya and also constantly tried to make a connection with her. He is a celebrated South Indian actor who has worked in films like My Life Partner.

7. Prakash Raj as Dr MK Nair

Prakash Raj plays a cameo in this thriller film. He is a much-loved senior actor who has been spotted in various Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. He is best known for his work in films like Wanted and Singham, amongst others.

8. P Balachandran as Balarama

P Balachandran was a celebrated Malayalam actor who played the role of Balarama Varma in the film Anukoni Athidhi. He has previously been seen in films like Charlie and Eeda, amongst others.

9. Baiju VK as Shekara Varma

Baiju VK can be seen playing the role of Shekara Varma in the film Anukoni Athidhi. His character is short but has a crucial role in the storyline. He has been seen in films like Drishyam, in the past.

10. Surabhi Lakshmi as Lekshmi

Surabhi Lakshmi plays the role of Vadakedath Kamala Lekshmi, in the film Anukoni Athidhi. She has previously been part of films like Gulmohar and Udayam. She will also be seen in upcoming entertainers like Kurupu.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ATHIRAN

