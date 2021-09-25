Sai Pallavi Gets Emotional As Fans Shower Love On 'Love Story,' Credits Team For Hard Work

Amid the ongoing pandemic, South Indian stars Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer romantic drama Love Story released in theatres on September 24. Sai who was overwhelmed to see the response of the people, at the theatres, took to Instagram and shared a video while expressing her happiness. In the caption, the actor confessed how the art and audience are inseparable. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is a romantic drama that talks about oppression.

After several delays due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film has finally hit the theatres leaving fans excited to catch a glimpse of the beautiful pair on the screen. Love Story has been receiving positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The video shared by Sai showed the amount of love that was bestowed by the fans and viewers at the theatres who enjoyed every bit of the film.

Sai Pallavi gets emotional after seeing the response to Love Story

She wrote that it was quite an emotional day for her and the entire Love Story team. “Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors, Producers n Technicians from various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n its audience are inseparable,” she wrote in the heartwarming note.

The film, which also throws light on pertinent societal issues, is being hailed by many as a 'blockbuster,' while others have mentioned their scepticism owing to the film's 'repetitive scenes' as well as abrupt climax. Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Satyam Rajesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao, and Thagubothu Ramesh. The flick's melodious tracks like Nee Chitram Choosi, Evo Evo Kalale, Ay Pilla have already won over the audience. Pawan CH has taken charge of the film's background music and songs, while Vijay C Kumar has choreographed the dance numbers. At the pre-release event of Love Story, Chiranjeevi surprised everyone with his dance moves with Sai Pallavi. Further, he conveyed his best wishes to the team of Love Story and also spoke about Naga Chaitanya.

IMAGE: Instagram/@saipallavi.senthamarai/Twitter@Chay_Akkineni