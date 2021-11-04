Sai Pallavi Gives A Glimpse Of Her Diwali Celebration With Her Family And Pet Pooch

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Several celebrities have extended their wishes to fans and followers for the festive season. Actor Sai Pallavi also took to her Instagram and wished her fans on Diwali and also gave a glimpse of her celebration with her family.

Sai Pallavi's Diwali celebrations

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram and gave fans a glimpse at her Diwali celebrations as she extended her warm wishes. The actor was spotted wearing a yellow and red saree as she posed for pictures with her family and pet pooch. As she shared the photos she wrote, "Happy Diwali y’all (sic)."

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was recently seen in the movie Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was theatrically released on September 24, 2021, and opened to mixed reviews from critics who praised the performances while criticizing its lengthy runtime. The film reportedly earned ₹8.75 crores in India on its first day, the highest since theatres reopened.

Pallavi will next be seen in the supernatural thriller movie Shyam Singha Roy and will also star Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The movie is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation. The movie is slated to release on December 24 coinciding with Christmas.

Sai Pallavi turned down role of Chiranjeevi's sister in 'Bhola Shankar'

As per BollywoodLife, Sai Pallavi, during the promotions of her movie Love Story revealed that she was offered to play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in Bhola Shankar but turned it down. Sai also shared that the veteran actor was glad to receive a rejection on his offer as he would like to act in a romantic movie with the 29-year-old actor. Pallavi said, ''I’m scared to act in remakes which is the only reason why I said no. Otherwise, why would I want to miss an opportunity to act with you?."

(Image: Instagram/@saipallavi.senthamarai)