Sai Pallavi Goofs Around With Her Cousins In Rainy Weather, Fans Cannot Take Eyes Off Her

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi was seen having a fun time with her cousins in her recent social media post. The 29-year-old actor, who was inactive on social media for over 2 months, shared some of her goofy moments in the rainy weather. The Premam actor who's known for preferring no makeup look even on screen was seen flaunting the same while posing with her squad.

Sai Pallavi's fun time with cousins during rainy weather

In Sai Pallavi's Instagram post from Monday, June 14, she was seen posing with her cousins outdoors and the photos also featured her sister Pooja Kannan. The Dham Dhoom actor donned a blue and white striped halter neck crop top along with waist relaxed denim jeans. In one of the pictures, the backdrop showed the trail of black clouds giving a hint about the rainy weather. The Fidaa actor was seen giving goofy poses in several pictures. Pallavi wrote in the caption, "Maduve Squad" which in her mother tongue Bagada means "marriage" squad hinting she was with her cousins for a wedding event.

As always, Sai Pallavi amazed her fans and followers with her natural look. Some fans wrote in the comments, "Natural Beauty", "All time favorite", while many dropped heart eyes with smiling faces, red hearts, and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Can't take my eyes off.. oh gosh" with several red heart emoticons.

A look at Sai Pallavi's photos

Sai Pallavi's last Instagram post is from April 2021, in which she shared photos of her in a sari from her latest photoshoot for the promotion of her upcoming movie Love Story. Pallavi wore an icy blue organza saree with Resham embroidery all over and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Along with the caption, the NGK actor added an honest description about her look in the photos and wrote "For #LoveStory’s promotions♥️ P.S. The pictures have been retouched!!!"

About Sai Pallavi's latest projects

Sai Pallavi will be seen in the lead role of Mounica in the romantic drama film Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya who will be essaying the role of Revanth. Sai has completed the shoot of her period drama film Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati. The movie revolves around the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region during the 90s. She will also be starring in the supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy along with Nani, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian.

IMAGE: SAI PALLAVI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.