Sai Pallavi Joins The Cast Of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Devara?

Jr NTR, the star of RRR, is currently gearing up for his next film titled Devara. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema. Recently, it has been reported that a new cast member has joined the team and the actor will most likely play a cameo role.

What's cooking?

Several reports have surfaced online which have claimed that the makers of Devara have roped in popular actress Sai Pallavi for the project. The actress has been in talks for a cameo in the movie. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the reports.

(Poster of Devara featuring Jr NTR. | Image: Jr NTR/Instagram)

So far, the star cast of Devara includes Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR as the main leads. Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in Jr NTR's 30th outing. Saif was last seen playing the role of Lankesh or Raavan in Adipurush.

Who's saying what?

After the news of Sai Pallavi joining the star cast of Devara went viral, fans took to their social media handles to express their excitement. Some fans felt that the the actress will add a new dimension to the buzz surrounding the film. Meanwhile, others speculated about the nature of her role in Devara. Recently, Shine Tom Chacko of Dasara fame has also been cast in an undisclosed role in the movie.

Meanwhile...

Devara is an upcoming Telugu-language period drama action movie by Koratala Siva. The release date of the film is April 5, 2024. The release date of the film will coincide with the festival of Ugadi. Devara translates to God and the shoot for the film commenced in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad earlier this year. The star cast of the film also includes Srikanth, Narain and others. This is Jr NTR's second film with filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage (2016).