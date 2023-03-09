Sai Pallavi Opens Up On Me Too, Shares Views On Physical And Verbal Abuse

Actress Sai Pallavi was a guest on popular Telugu chat show Nijam with Smita. She shared her stance on the #MeToo movement, clarifying how though physical abuse is tangible, verbal abuse is as real and deserves the same attention. Pallavi's last outing at the cinemas was Gargi which received both critical and commercial success.

More awareness for #MeToo

One of the highlights of the conversation between Sai and Smita was their discussion on the #MeToo movement. Sai pointed out how verbal abuse was as real and as big an issue as physical abuse. She said, "You don't have to be physically abusive. Even verbally abusing a person and making them uncomfortable is a form of abuse."

Sai on her life

On the chat show episode, Sai Pallavi opened up to Smita about her life trajectory. She discussed her detour from a potential medical career to acting. Smita introduces Sai as a "good actress" who was also a medico before. To this Sai quipped, why 'good' was not used for her stint in medicine.

She also touched upon the perspective of a working woman, complete with its successes as well as the trials and tribulations. In a fun segment when asked whether she would like to dance with Jr. NTR, Bunny (Allu Arjun) or Ram Charan, she jovially said she would like to feature in a song with all three.

Is Sai Pallavi in Pushpa 2?

Rumours have been doing the rounds on social media about Sai Pallavi's cameo in the sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise. Reportedly, she is all set to appear in a cameo role opposite Fahadh Faasil. She will reportedly wrap up work on the upcoming film within a week. Fans are excited to see her play a role different from the ones she has previously done.

Nijam with Smita, meanwhile, has hosted the likes of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Rana Daggubati, badminton player Pullela Gopichand and actor Sudheer Babu and finally Sai Pallavi so far.

