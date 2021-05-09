Sai Pallavi Reveals Which Bollywood Actor She Feels Connected To & Her Bollywood Debut

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actors from the South Indian film industry, known for her dancing skills as well as her acting skills. Sai Pallavi has been a part of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films and is yet to make her debut in Bollywood films. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sai Pallavi revealed her plans on making a debut in Bollywood and also shared about that one Bollywood celebrity she would want to spend one entire day with.

Sai Pallavi reveals her Bollywood debut plans

Sai Pallavi was questioned about one celebrity with whom she would want to spend one entire day. To this, the actor replied that she would love to spend time with the late Irrfan Khan and shared that she wished to meet him before he passed away. Irrfan Khan was one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood industry, known for his films like Piku, Karwaan, Qarib Qarib Single and many more. Sai Pallavi on being asked about her plans to make a debut in Bollywood replied that she wishes to make a debut soon.

She also shared that she has not pictured herself working with any Bollywood actor but would love to be a part of a film with a good script. Sai Pallavi was last seen in a Tamil anthology film titled Paava Kadhaigal. Her character as a pregnant woman who falls prey to honour killing was immensely praised. The film followed four unique stories, the film explores how pride, honour, and sin influence complex relationships of love.

Sai Pallavi's movies to look forward to

Sai Pallavi has three upcoming Telugu films which will be releasing this year. Her upcoming films include Love Story, Virata Parvam, and Shyam Singha Roy. Sai Pallavi’s upcoming Love Story is a romantic drama film starring Naga Chaitanya opposite Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was supposed to release in April 2021 but has been put on hold due to the Pandemic. Her film Virata Parvam was also supposed to be released in April but the dates have been pushed ahead. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles.

IMAGE: SAI PALLAVI'S INSTAGRAM

