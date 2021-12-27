Sai Pallavi Talks About Her Bollywood Plans; Reveals What Kind Of Role She's Looking For

Shyam Singha Roy has taken the box office by storm, thanks to the leading duo Sai Pallavi and Nani, who are being hailed for their impressive performances. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film saw Nani stepping into the shoes of a revolutionary writer, while Sai played the role of Devadasi. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai spoke about her stint in the film, revealing that she always wanted to essay the role of a Devadasi.

She noted that she was happy with the way her role was portrayed in the narrative, which largely revolved around the eponymous character. The South beauty also shed light on venturing into Bollywood and revealed the important aspects she would consider while giving signing up for a role.

Sai Pallavi talks about her Bollywood plans

Sai quipped that she is ready to do a Bollywood film, but for her, the script is very important. The actor noted that a 'perfect script' as well as a character that 'suits' her would play a major role in taking up any project. Meanwhile, Pallavi's latest outing Shyam Singha Roy charted the story of Nani's Vasu, an aspiring director who is trying hard to direct a film. He ultimately resigns from his software job to pursue his filmmaking passion.

The film witnessed a pan India release on December 24, opening up to good reviews. Apart from the leading duo, it also stars Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma among others in pivotal roles. Earlier slated to release in May 2020, the film faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More on Sai Pallavi's work front

The Love Story star will now be seen alongside Rana Daggubat in Virata Parvam. The Telugu period drama has been written and directed by Venu Udugula, and also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles. The story revolves around the Naxalite movement that occurred in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Originally scheduled to be released on April 30 this year, the film has been postponed due to the pandemic situation in the country.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAIPALLAVI. SENTHAMARIA)