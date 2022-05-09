Sai Pallavi To Join Sivakarthikeyan For Kamal Haasan's Home Production 'SK 21'

Popular actor Sai Pallavi became the talk of the town on Monday as she celebrated her birthday and wishes poured in from fans, followers and friends from the industry. On the work front, the actor has several films in the pipeline and Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International announced that the actor is all set to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan for a film tentatively titled SK 21. The official account of the production company also shared pictures of the female lead of the film with the producer and director, Rajkumar Periasamy.

Sai Pallavi to star in Kamal Haasan's home production

The Shyam Singha Roy star is all set to take on the lead role alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Rajkumar Periasamy's next film tentatively titled SK 21. The production house welcomed Sai Pallavi to the team as they called her a 'talented performer'. She was seen posing alongside Kamal and Rajkumar as she donned a floral ethnic outfit.

Sai Pallavi replied to the Tweet and mentioned how 'special' the film was to her as she would get to become a 'better actor' by learning from Kamal Haasan. She also mentioned that meeting him made her subconsciously pick up some traits that will make her a 'better person'. She wrote, "This meeting had me hoping that I’d learn lessons to become a better actor from “The Kamal sir” himself but I walked out of there, subconsciously picking up traits that will make me a better person. This was special! Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir! I’m happy to be a part of this! (sic)"

Have a look at the pictures here:

This meeting had me hoping that I’d learn lessons to become a better actor from “The Kamal sir” himself but I walked out of there, subconsciously picking up traits that will make me a better person. This was special! Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir! I’m happy to be a part of this! https://t.co/rNqi8k82c6 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 9, 2022

The director of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy, also penned down a sweet note as he welcomed Sai Pallavi to his film. He called her his 'favourite' as he announced she would be part of his next movie. Sai Pallavi was over the moon and mentioned how she used to look forward to the release of his films and will now be starring in one of them. She was 'honoured' to be part of the project and wrote, "From being someone who was eagerly looking forward to your next film and to now be a part of it, is something! I’m honoured and pray that this film is memorable for us all".

From being someone who was eagerly looking forward to your next film and to now be a part of it, is something! I’m honoured and pray that this film is memorable for us all 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zqpZSTcQYJ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 9, 2022

Sai Pallavi in Gargi

Apart from this, the actor also announced her film Gargi on the occasion of her birthday. She mentioned she had waited for several months to talk about the film and was glad she could do so now. She shared a short behind the scenes clip from the sets of the film, and fans can't wait to see what she has in store for them on the big screen.

(Image: @RKFI/Twitter)