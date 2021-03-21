Sai Pallavi With Dulquer Salmaan OR Nivin Pauly: Which Is The More Bankable Pair?

Sai Pallavi, the 28-year-old actress who won the hearts of many with her role of Malar in her debut movie Premam, quickly rose to stardom due to her natural charm and simplistic beauty. She charmed her way into the hearts of the audience with her role of Anjali in Kali. The actress was greatly complimented for her chemistry with both the co-stars, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan in these respective films.

From her blockbuster debut movie Premam to her action-packed movie Kali, Sai Pallavi has managed to create quite a buzz due to her great romance and chemistry with her co-stars. Here is a look at movies of Sai Pallavi with Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan to access which couple is more bankable in the Malayalam film industry. Take a look!

Sai Pallavi with Nivin Pauly in Premam

The young actress was offered the role of Malar by Alphonse Puthren when she was still studying medicines abroad. Taking up the role, Sai had no idea of what is in store for her. Premam went on to be listed in the list of top 25 Malayalam films of the decade by a popular poll. Critics and audience alike appreciated the nostalgic feels of the movie and acknowledged the main cast as their chemistry and storyline related to the viewers.

Sai's chemistry with Nivin Pauly was complimented by the audience as an innocent love story between a student and a teacher touched many hearts. The music and soundtracks in the movie just added to feels of young love. Sai and Nivin's romance took the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions with their sweet love and cruel breakup.

Sai Pallavi with Dulquer Salmaan in Kali

The action-packed movie starring Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan released in 2016 was a commercial and critical hit. The story of the short-tempered husband who gets himself and his wife in trouble by engaging in gang fights is filled with action and burning chemistry between the two characters. The love-hate relationship between Sai and Dulquer's character and their refusal to let each other go matched the intensity of the fights in the movie. The audience enjoyed the striking chemistry between the main characters and related to their intense love for each other.