Sai Pallavi's 'Maari 2', 'NGK' & Other Action Films To Add To Your Watchlist In Lockdown

Actor Sai Pallavi appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Making her acting debut as a child artist in 2005's Kasthuri Maan, Sai bagged her first lead role as Malar in 2015's Malayalam film Premam, which also got the star into the limelight. She has received several awards for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards for her debut Premam and Fidaa. Sai Pallavi has acted mostly in romantic and action thriller films. Having said that, let us take a look at Sai Pallavi's action films.

Dhaam Dhoom

Dhaam Dhoom is a Tamil film starring Kangana Ranaut Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and Lakshmi Rai. Sai Pallavi plays a supporting role in the film, she is seen as the lead character, Shenba's (played by Kangana Ranaut) relative. This action thriller flick is based on the American film Red Corner, released in 1997. Helmed by Jeeva, the film is produced by Sunanda Murali Manohar. It follows the story of an Indian doctor, who goes to Russia for a conference and gets stuck in a murder case. Dhaam Dhoom was released worldwide, after a long delay, on August 29, 2008.

Middle Class Abbayi

Middle Class Abbayi is one of Sai Pallavi's movies in the Telugu language. Released in 2017, the action comedy film is written and directed by Venu Sriram. Bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles, with Vijay Varma, Naresh and Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles.

Maari 2

Maari 2 is the second installment of the popular action film, Maari. Helmed by Balaji Mohan, the filmmaker also serves as the writer for the film. While the first part was released in 2015, the second film released in 2018. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, reprising his role from the first film, Maari 2 also features Krishna, Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vidya Pradeep, among many others. The film released on December 21, 2018, to mixed reviews from critics.

NGK

NGK aka Nandha Gopalan Kumaran is a Tamil political action drama. Helmed and penned by Selvaraghavan, the film stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh, Devaraj, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Rajkumar and many others. The film was produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.