Sai Tamhankar Reminisces Shooting Days As She Shares A Throwback Picture

Television actor Sai Tamhankar is known to be very active on social media. With over 1 million followers on social media platforms like Instagram, the actor keeps her fans updated about her daily activities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises, various film/TV show shoots have been stalled. Sai Tamhankar recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram about how she misses shooting outdoors. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sai Tamhankar misses shooting outdoors; shares a throwback picture

Sai Tamhankar recently reminisced the times when she used to shoot outdoors. Sharing a throwback picture that features her on the sets outdoor, she penned, ''Take me back ! Take me back !! Take me back !!!!! #memories #ziro #awayfromchaos #traveldiaries #fuckoffcorona ðŸ“¸ @mrinmayeegodbole''.

The post she shared shows her standing outside a tent in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Tamhankar expressed her longing to be back on the sets in the caption. Being homebound for a long period of time seems to have affected the actor. Check out the throwback picture shared by Sai Tamhankar on Instagram:

Several celebrities commented on the throwback picture shared by Sai Tamhankar. Manasi Scott, who is a popular singer-songwriter, commented on the post, ''YOU STUNNER YOU @saietamhankar ðŸ”¥''. On the other hand, Sai Tamhankar tagged Chi Va Chi Sau Ka actor, Mrinmayee Godbole with the post, and Godbole also commented on the same. Mrinmayee Godbole commented, ''Aaaaaaaaaa... Although what a lovely picture! What framing! Just amazing ðŸŽµ''. Check out the comments shared by the celebs:

On the professional front, Sai Tamhankar is a judge on the popular reality comedy show, titled Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. She was last seen in Dhurala, which is directed by Sameer Vidwans. She will next be seen in a Marathi film titled Medium Spicy, which is helmed by Mohit Takalkar. The actor will also star in a Hindi film titled Mimi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film will feature Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. Mimi is a remake of the Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.

